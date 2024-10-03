WATCH | Virat Kohli tries Bengali after receiving a special gift from Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli showed off his Bengali language skills in a viral social media video in which he was presented with a bat by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz. It is worth noting that Mehidy, along with some of his friends, had set up a bat company.

In the video, Mehidy could be heard saying something in Bengali as he presented the bat to Virat. The veteran batsman listened patiently until Mehidy finished and then replied, "Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good)". Virat also wished Mehidy success in his business venture and urged him to keep up the good work.

“It's a very good bat, wish you all the best. Keep doing the good work. You are making good bats, keeping it up and supply good quality equipment to all the cricketers”

Prior to gifting the bat to Virat, Mehidy also met Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who praised the youngster's foray into business and wished him well.

In a video posted by MKS Sports, Mehidy informed, "I am with Rohit bhai and I gifted him a bat from my company. I always wished to give him a bat and so I am very happy."

“I know Mehidy from a long time. He is a very good cricketer. And I am very proud of him that he has started his own bat company along with some of his friends. I want to wish him all the best, May god give him all the success. And I hope this company will rise above everyone else," the Indian captain shared his wishes for Mehidy in the same video.

Virat Kohli gifts his bat to Shakib al Hasan: Notably, Kohli had also gifted one of his bats to all-time Bangladesh great Shakib al Hasan after the competition of the second Test match in Kanpur. Shakib had recently announced that if given the chance, the upcoming series in South Africa will be his last while requesting a farewell match in Mirpur.