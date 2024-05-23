Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 09:40:12
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.70 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.50 -4.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.25 -0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.20 0.72%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,477.20 -4.10%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli trolled by CSK fans following RCB's exit from IPL 2024: ‘Agression always costs them’
BackBack

Virat Kohli trolled by CSK fans following RCB's exit from IPL 2024: ‘Agression always costs them’

Livemint

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets, ending their dream of winning their first IPL trophy. Virat Kohli and RCB faced trolling from CSK fans on social media.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)Premium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost by 4 wickets to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator on Wednesday. The defeat ended the Bengaluru-based franchise's dream of lifting their first IPL trophy after a remarkable comeback in the IPL 2024 season with 6 consecutive wins.

In the aftermath of the clash, Virat Kohli and RCB were particularly trolled by CSK fans on social media.

Interestingly, RCB had beaten CSK by 27 runs in a virtual eliminator last week to reach the playoff stage. Soon after the match, the celebrations by the RCB players and fans had become a point of contention in the cricketing community.

CSK fans troll Virat Kohli:

Criticizing the over aggression by RCB fans following the victory against the CSK last week, one user wrote, “Over-aggression: After defeating a big team, they feel that they are now the most dangerous team and can beat anyone. However, this aggression always costs them dearly. Dear RCB keep your feet on the ground. RIP RCB,"

Another user wrote, "HaarCB lost when the thought is winning CSK is everything. Winner never think like that until the goal. Waste pans still 0,"

Meanwhile, some users also shared screenshots of an old video where Virat Kohli can be seen saying ‘if you can give it. you gotta take it.’

Mocking RCB's ‘Ee sala Cu Namde’ tagline, one user wrote, "Best Example Of 'Instant Karma' RIP RCB Ee Sala Cup Namde ❌ Ee Jeevan Cup Rehnde ✅ Another Trophy-less Year For RCB 💉 Thala For A Reason,"

Faf Du Plessis explains what went wrong for RCB:

Explaining why RCB couldn't secure a win against the RR on Wednesday, skpper Faf Du Plessis told broadcasters, "With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow,"

 

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue