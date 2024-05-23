Virat Kohli trolled by CSK fans following RCB's exit from IPL 2024: ‘Agression always costs them’
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets, ending their dream of winning their first IPL trophy. Virat Kohli and RCB faced trolling from CSK fans on social media.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost by 4 wickets to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator on Wednesday. The defeat ended the Bengaluru-based franchise's dream of lifting their first IPL trophy after a remarkable comeback in the IPL 2024 season with 6 consecutive wins.