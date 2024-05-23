Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets, ending their dream of winning their first IPL trophy. Virat Kohli and RCB faced trolling from CSK fans on social media.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost by 4 wickets to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator on Wednesday. The defeat ended the Bengaluru-based franchise's dream of lifting their first IPL trophy after a remarkable comeback in the IPL 2024 season with 6 consecutive wins.

In the aftermath of the clash, Virat Kohli and RCB were particularly trolled by CSK fans on social media.

Interestingly, RCB had beaten CSK by 27 runs in a virtual eliminator last week to reach the playoff stage. Soon after the match, the celebrations by the RCB players and fans had become a point of contention in the cricketing community.

CSK fans troll Virat Kohli: Criticizing the over aggression by RCB fans following the victory against the CSK last week, one user wrote, “Over-aggression: After defeating a big team, they feel that they are now the most dangerous team and can beat anyone. However, this aggression always costs them dearly. Dear RCB keep your feet on the ground. RIP RCB,"

Another user wrote, "HaarCB lost when the thought is winning CSK is everything. Winner never think like that until the goal. Waste pans still 0,"

Meanwhile, some users also shared screenshots of an old video where Virat Kohli can be seen saying 'if you can give it. you gotta take it.'

Mocking RCB's ‘Ee sala Cu Namde’ tagline, one user wrote, "Best Example Of 'Instant Karma' RIP RCB Ee Sala Cup Namde ❌ Ee Jeevan Cup Rehnde ✅ Another Trophy-less Year For RCB 💉 Thala For A Reason,"

Faf Du Plessis explains what went wrong for RCB: Explaining why RCB couldn't secure a win against the RR on Wednesday, skpper Faf Du Plessis told broadcasters, "With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow,"



