Virat Kohli is trying a ‘bit too hard’ and is caught in ‘middle the ball vs scoring runs’ battle in his effort to come out of the lean patch, felt former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Anil Kumble. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, the former India captain Kohli has hit just one fifty (against England earlier this month) while scoring 137 runs in six ODI innings.

Following his fifty against England in Ahmedabad (in the third ODI), the stage was set for the right-hander against Bangladesh in Dubai during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Coming in at one down and India at 69/1 in the chase of 229, Virat Kohli struggled to get going to get into rhythm before eventually trying to cut leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and hole out to Soumya Sarkar at backward point. During his 38-ball stay, Virat Kohli could manage only 22 runs.

Although India won the game by six wickets to start off their campaign in ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli's form remained a concern before the high-octane clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

Former batter, Robin Uthappa, who has shared the same dressing room with Virat Kohli in national team and Indian Premier League, opined the star batter is caught between middling the ball versus scoring runs.

“Virat, the great batter that he is, will have to address himself because, I think in a sense he's in his head a little bit. It feels like that from the outside. It feels like he's looking to middle the ball versus when he actually is batting well, he's looking to get runs," Robin Uthappa said in a Star Sports show.

"And I think he's trying to break free from that space of trying to middle the ball versus scoring runs and he's finding himself caught in between is what I'm feeling from the outside. I think it's a matter of time, the minute he frees his head up and just goes out there and expresses himself, the runs will flow,” he added.

Virat Kohli needs not worry: Anil Kumble Former India captain Anil Kumble reckoned a relaxed approach would help Virat Kohli in getting out of the rut. "I think he's trying a bit too hard. You can see that in the way he is going about his innings. He just needs to not worry about it," Anil Kumble said on 'ESPNcricinfo'.