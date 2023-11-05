comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli turns 35 today: 5 unique record held by the Indian batting maestro
Back Back

Virat Kohli turns 35 today: 5 unique record held by the Indian batting maestro

 Livemint

Virat Kohli, the Indian batting superstar, turns 35 today and is set to lead the Men in Blue in their World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Kolkata, Nov 04 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Sudipta Banerjee)Premium
Kolkata, Nov 04 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Sudipta Banerjee)

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli turns 35 today, which also coincides with the Men in Blue's next World Cup conquest against South Africa on Sunday. The World Cup match means fans will get a chance to see Kohli bat at the No 3-spot on his birthday.

Also Read| Virat Kohli’s birthday: Eden Gardens to celebrate in unique fashion during India’s World Cup match against South Africa

1) Exceptional Test and ODI player: 

Virat Kohli is the fifth highest run scorer in Tests, with 8,676 runs at an average of 49.29 in 111 matches played so far. The modern-day maestro has scored 29 centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 254* in the format.

Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket and holds the record for most man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series awards in the format.

Kohli has scored 4,008 runs in the 115 matches played so far at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.97. Kohli has one century and 37 half-centuries in the format and has a highest score of 122*.

2) Most successful test captain for India: 

Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain, with the team topping the Test rankings for five consecutive years during his captaincy.

Virat has captained India in a total of 68 matches, with 40 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws.

3) ODI maestro: 

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the ODI format of the game. The 35-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the format and the second-highest ODI run-scorer for India behind his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

4) Second-highest ODI centuries:

Virat is currently chasing Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in the ODI format. The Little Master leads with 49 hundreds in 463 matches, while Kohli has 48 centuries despite playing far fewer matches (288) and will be looking to overtake Tendulkar during the current World Cup.

5) Chase Master Kohli: 

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of India's best chases over the last decade, earning him the title of 'Chase Master'. Kohli has amassed 5,786 runs at an average of 90.40 during successful run chases in ODI cricket with 23 centuries and 25 half-centuries.

 

 

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 07:44 AM IST
