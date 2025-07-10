Virat Kohli unlikely to attend England vs India Lord's Test despite staying so near; 'He has daddy duties to attend to'

Lord's is star-studded on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England. From legendary Sachin Tendulkar to West Indies' Chris Gayle and Australia's Brett Lee, the iconic venue in London is witnessing who's who of the cricket world come together to witness the younger generation take on the big shoes left behind. However, there's one such absence that's being dearly felt - Virat Kohli.

Having retired from Tests just before the India vs England Test series, Kohli is currently residing in London. In fact, the St. John’s Wood, where Kohli reportedly resides, is just nearby the Lord's cricket ground. But if one goes by his recent admission, the former India captain is happy staying away from cricket for the time being.

Dinesh Karthik, a former teammate of Kohli, spilled the bad news. During commentary, Karthik was asked by former England cricketer Michael Atherton if there is any chance of Kohli giving a visit at Lord's during the ongoing Test. The Indian answered in negative. “He is near Lord's. That’s where he lives. But don’t think so. He has daddy duties to attend to,” replied Karthik.

However, just 48 hours ago, Kohli was caught on camera at Wimbledon 2025 during Novak Djokovic's win over Alex De Minaur in a thrilling Centre Court clash. The next day, the 36-year-old was present at a charity event organised by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh in London, which had the entire Indian team, Tendulkar and others.