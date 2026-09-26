Virat Kohli vows to give everything in final ODI World Cup; makes intentions clear in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia

Virat Kohli has vowed to give everything in his final ODI World Cup for India, which is set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027. The former India captain, who quit T20Is after winning in 2024 in Barbados, left Test cricket too a year later, to only focus on the 50-over format. India are two-time champions in 1983 and 2011.

The 37-year-old, who was a part of the 2019 side that lost in the semifinals, and the 2023 squad that lost in the final on home soil, admitted that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last. He is currently in Kochi, preparing for India's three-match ODI series against West Indies.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," Kohli told JioStar.

Having been a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli said the intensity of a 50-over World Cup has changed over the years due to T20is. The challenge is to maintain that intnsity.

"Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you," Kohli explained.

Rohit Sharma's unfinished business For Kohli's teammate and another former India captain Rohit Sharma, winning the ODI World Cup is the ultimate priority. The 39-year-old opened up about his unfinished business. It was under Rohit's captaincy, India reached the final of 2023 ODI World Cup, before lost to Australia.

"The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you're playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I'm looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me.

"When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge," he said.