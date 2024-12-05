Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah: Indian star duo woos fans with intense battle ahead of IND vs AUS pink ball Test: Watch

Fans were treated with a moment of their lifetime when Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah engaged in a best-of-the-best battle during India's training session on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Having won the first Test and the tour game, the Indians are in a best of minds going into the Adelaide pink-ball Test, which starts on December 6. Likewise, the Indian training session was open to media and fans, who thronged in at the Adelaide Oval to catch a glimpse of their idols.

While Kohli is among the best batters in the world, Bumrah regained his top position among bowlers in the latest ICC Test rankings, both of whom are masters of their art. In a video, shared by official broadcasters Star Sports, Kohli looked focussed as he drove, cut and left Bumrah, much to the appreciation from the fans who chanted his names.

On the other hand, Bumrah is no one to bow down. The premier Indian pacer tested his variations against Kohli, before sharing a light-hearted conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir at the end of the video.

Here is Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah video

Earlier in Perth, both Kohli and Bumrah played crucial roles in India's 295-run win over Australia. While Kohli got back in form with a majestic century, his seventh on Australian soil. For Bumrah, the fast bowler finished with eight wickets, including a fifer in the first innings.

With Rohit Sharma coming in, Bumrah will move into his vice-captain's role in Adelaide. The fast bowler led the Indian side in Perth as Rohit missed the game due to the birth of his baby boy Ayaan.