Virat Kohli's 500th international match brought about comparisons with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, as broadcasters displayed a graphic showcasing their achievements at the same milestone. Kohli, with 25,461 runs, a superior average of 53.48, 75 centuries, and 131 half-centuries, stood neck-and-neck with Tendulkar's 24,839 runs, an average of 48.51, 75 centuries, and 114 half-centuries during his 500th match.

However, cricket experts suggest that plain statistics may not tell the whole story. Both players belong to different generations, faced unique circumstances, and represent India with immense pride. Comparing them directly might not be fair or accurate.

Renowned West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose, who had memorable duels with Tendulkar during their playing days, and witnessed Kohli's rise, believes that it's not appropriate to draw a comparison between the two stalwarts.

Their paths crossed for a brief period, with Tendulkar approaching the twilight of his career just as Kohli's rapid ascent began. Kohli's growth helped fill the void left by Tendulkar's retirement, but it's essential to acknowledge Tendulkar's unparalleled legacy as the first global superstar of Indian cricket.

"Sachin Tendulkar was a great player and achieved just about everything in cricket. You can’t take away from his cricketing knowledge and the way he played. I’m not the kind of guy who would like to compare," the legendary fast bowler told Rev Sports.

At the same time, Ambrose commended Kohli's abilities and resilience, especially during his recent lean patch. Despite facing criticism for not scoring international centuries outside India for a couple of years, Ambrose is confident that Kohli will prove his critics wrong and continue to contribute significantly to Indian and international cricket.

“I’m really happy he got a hundred. Unfortunately, it’s against the West Indies, but that should do his confidence a world of good and shut up some people who think he is over the hill," Ambrose added.

Recently, Kohli ended his nearly four-year wait for a Test century with a patient hundred against the West Indies in Trinidad. The series ended in a 1-0 victory for India after the fifth day of the final Test was washed out, resulting in a draw.