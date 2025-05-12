Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Test runs, records at the time of retirement: A look at numbers of India greats

Remember when a young Virat Kohli said, “Sachin Tendulkar carried the burden of the entire nation for 21 years, so it's time we carried him on your shoulders” after India's 2011 ODI World Cup win at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 2?

Although Tendulkar retired from cricket two years later at the same venue, Kohli has been considered as the 'God of Cricket' heir since that day who went on to rule the world with his magnificent performances.

From eclipsing Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds to fastest to 27000 international runs, Kohli has broken records after records, previously held by the Master Blaster.

Drawing curtains to a 14-year-old Test career, Kohli retired from the longest format of the game on Monday, to mark the end of an era in Indian cricket. Let's take a look at the Test records by Kohli and Tendulkar at the time of their retirements.

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar Test runs At the time of retirement in 2013, Tendulkar finished with 15921 from 200 Tests. Kohli finished with 9230 runs from 123 Tests, a deficit of 6691 runs which would have been impossible for the Delhi boy to achieve.