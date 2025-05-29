Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer IPL Playoffs statistics comparison: A look at Indian duo's numbers before PBKS vs RCB clash

It's been a memorable campaign for both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Finishing top two in the points table after league stage, the Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and RCB at the new PCA stadium in Mullanpur is expected to be a cracking contest.

Advertisement

While Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs for the first time after 2014, it was RCB's first top-two finish after 2016. Notably both teams are yet to win IPL. Amidst all ‘firsts’, eyes will be on two individuals - Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the all-important Qualifier 1, let's take a look at the players statistics of both Kohli and Iyer.

How Virat Kohli fared in IPL Playoffs? Unlike his records in the league stages of the tournament, Kohli's numbers in the knockouts of the tournament isn't of his stature. In 15 matches from 2008 to 2024, Kohli could muster just two fifty-plus scores and 341 runs. But with the current form he is in after 602 runs with eight fifties to is name, this might be Kohli's year.

Advertisement

Statistics Numbers Matches 15 Runs 341 Average 26.23 Strike Rate 121.78 50/100 2/0 4/6s 25/11

How Shreyas Iyer fared in IPL Playoffs? The Punjab Kings captain is just 88 runs short of Kohli in the list of mist run getters in IPL 2025. After leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to title in IPL 2024, the Iyer-magic worked wonders for Punjab Kings too.

From playing calculated cricket to do how to handle crunch situations, Iyer is a master of the art. After from leading from the front on the field, the right-hander has been in prolific form with 514 runs at a strike rate of 171.90 including five fifties

Statistics Numbers Matches 9 Runs 214 Average 42.80 Strike Rate 127.38 50/100s 2 4/6s 19/7

Punjab Kings' record in IPL Playoffs Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) have been in the IPL playoffs only twice in history - 2008 and 2014. After being renamed to the present name in 2021, the Punjab-based franchise didn't make it to the last four. In 2008, Punjab Kings finished second after the league stage. In the second semifinal, they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Advertisement

In 2014, Punjab Kings finished on top of the points table. They lost to eventual champions KKR in Qualifier 1 before beating Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. In the final, they once again lost to KKR, despite a century from Wriddhiman Saha.

RCB's records in IPL Playoffs Before this year, RCB qualified for IPL playoffs in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024. Out of their nine appearances in IPL playoffs, RCB reached the final thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016, losing on all occasions.