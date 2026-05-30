Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill at IPL finals: How RCB & Gujarat Titans batters have fared when it mattered the most?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be meeting Gujarat Titans for the fourth and final time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face each other in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The spotlight in Ahmedabad will certainly be on the two gems of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

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Both RCB an Gujarat Titans have been the two consistent sides in IPL 2026, having finished in the top two after the group stage with 18 points each. With the scoreline reading 1-1 during the group stage, defending champions RCB edged past Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to book a final spot directly.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap & Purple Cap list after GT vs RR in Qualifier 2

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman's majestic hundred to stop Rajasthan Royals and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's party to reach their third summit clash in five years. Both Shubman and Kohli have scored a hundred each in IPL 2026. It is Shubman, who is above Kohli in the Orange Cap list. While Shubman stands second with 722 runs, Kohli is fourth with 600 runs.

Virat Kohli's record in IPL finals Virat Kohli's relationship with IPL finals dates back to 2009. Since then, the former RCB skipper played four IPL finals and for the longest time was a massive source of heartbreak before finally breaking the 18-year jinx in 2025. In his four IPL finals so far, Kohli managed 139 runs.

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Opponent Runs Scored Result Year Deccan Chargers 7 (7b) RCB lost by 6 runs 2009 Chennai Super Kings 35 (32b) RCB lost by 58 runs 2011 Sunrisers Hyderabad 54 (35b) RCB lost by 8 runs 2016 Punjab Kings 43 (35b) RCB won by 6 runs 2025

Averaging just over 34 in IPL finals, Kohli was always been accused of failing when it mattered the most, but his anchor innings last year against Punjab Kings, once again proved why the right-hander is a big-match player and how his experience proved invaluable for the franchise in handling pressure situations with utmost ease. Notably, Kohli played all IPL finals for RCB.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Manjrekar urges RCB not to rely too much on Virat Kohli in playoffs

Shubman Gill's record in IPL finals Unlike Kohli, Shubman loves the grand stage and tasted success quite early in his career. While he played his first final for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, his next came in Gujarat Titans shirt in 2022 and 2023. Interestingly, Shubman showed why he rated among the best so early in his career.

Opponent Team Runs Scored Result Year Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 51 (43b) KKR lost by 27 runs 2021 Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans 45 not out (43b) Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets 2022 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans 39 (20b) CSK won by 5 wickets 2023

Shubman averages nearly 45 in the summit clashes of IPL. Not to forget, the current Indian Test and ODI captain had scored a hundred in the playoffs when Gujarat Titans won the trophy in their debut season 2022. With the right-hander scoring another hundred in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals a night back, it is going to Gujarat Titans' year once again?

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in