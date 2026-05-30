Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill at IPL finals: How RCB & Gujarat Titans batters have fared when it mattered the most?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be meeting Gujarat Titans for the fourth and final time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face each other in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The spotlight in Ahmedabad will certainly be on the two gems of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.
Both RCB an Gujarat Titans have been the two consistent sides in IPL 2026, having finished in the top two after the group stage with 18 points each. With the scoreline reading 1-1 during the group stage, defending champions RCB edged past Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to book a final spot directly.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman's majestic hundred to stop Rajasthan Royals and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's party to reach their third summit clash in five years. Both Shubman and Kohli have scored a hundred each in IPL 2026. It is Shubman, who is above Kohli in the Orange Cap list. While Shubman stands second with 722 runs, Kohli is fourth with 600 runs.
Virat Kohli's relationship with IPL finals dates back to 2009. Since then, the former RCB skipper played four IPL finals and for the longest time was a massive source of heartbreak before finally breaking the 18-year jinx in 2025. In his four IPL finals so far, Kohli managed 139 runs.
|Opponent
|Runs Scored
|Result
|Year
|Deccan Chargers
|7 (7b)
|RCB lost by 6 runs
|2009
|Chennai Super Kings
|35 (32b)
|RCB lost by 58 runs
|2011
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|54 (35b)
|RCB lost by 8 runs
|2016
|Punjab Kings
|43 (35b)
|RCB won by 6 runs
|2025
Averaging just over 34 in IPL finals, Kohli was always been accused of failing when it mattered the most, but his anchor innings last year against Punjab Kings, once again proved why the right-hander is a big-match player and how his experience proved invaluable for the franchise in handling pressure situations with utmost ease. Notably, Kohli played all IPL finals for RCB.
Unlike Kohli, Shubman loves the grand stage and tasted success quite early in his career. While he played his first final for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, his next came in Gujarat Titans shirt in 2022 and 2023. Interestingly, Shubman showed why he rated among the best so early in his career.
|Opponent
|Team
|Runs Scored
|Result
|Year
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|51 (43b)
|KKR lost by 27 runs
|2021
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|45 not out (43b)
|Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets
|2022
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|39 (20b)
|CSK won by 5 wickets
|2023
Shubman averages nearly 45 in the summit clashes of IPL. Not to forget, the current Indian Test and ODI captain had scored a hundred in the playoffs when Gujarat Titans won the trophy in their debut season 2022. With the right-hander scoring another hundred in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals a night back, it is going to Gujarat Titans' year once again?
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.