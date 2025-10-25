Virat Kohli walks out at SCG amid standing ovation; India star fist pumps after 1st run in IND vs AUS ODIs 2025: Watch

Virat Kohli enjoyed his first run in the ongoing series against Australia like a youngster playing his first match for the country on Saturday at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After registering two consecutive ducks in the first two games of the ODI series, Kohli walked out at SCG amid huge cheers and a standing ovation following the dismissal of Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

Playing his first delivery off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went forward to clip the ball towards midwicket and completed a quick single with the crowd roaring on the top of their lungs. The 36-year-old looked to be a relieved man and celebrated his single with a fist pump and a smile.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma reaches fifty in Sydney

Having last played an ODI for India in February-March and retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli returned to the national set-up for the first time in more than seven months in Australia. Although he played in the Indian Premier League, Kohli was out of the game for close to four months.

Advertisement

In the first two ODIs, Kohli looked rusty completely. The former India skipper was dismissed for a eight-ball duck before being caught plumb in the second game off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett.

Earlier, during Australia's innings, Kohli was ever vigilant on the field with a sharp catch to send back Matthew Short. With Washington Sundar, flighting a delivery, Short swept the ball hard and flat only to see Kohli's sharp reflexes in action at square leg. With this catch, Kohli also achieved a fielding milestone for most catches against Australia in ODIs by a non-wicketkeeper. Kohli now has 77 catches against Australia.

Advertisement

Most catches by non-wicketkeeper in ODIs against an opponent

Player Catches Opponent Virat Kohli (India) 77 Australia Steve Smith 76 England Mahela Jayawardena 72 England Allan Border 71 England Mahela Jayawardena 68 Pakistan