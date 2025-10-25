Subscribe

Virat Kohli walks out at SCG amid standing ovation; India star fist pumps after 1st run in IND vs AUS ODIs 2025: Watch

After registering two consecutive ducks in Perth and Adelaide, Virat Kohli finally scored his first run in India vs Australia ODI series 2025 in Sydney. Kohli is coming after a gap of more than seven months in ODIs.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Oct 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Virat Kohli fist pumps after scoring his first run on Australian soil in 2025.
Virat Kohli fist pumps after scoring his first run on Australian soil in 2025.

Virat Kohli enjoyed his first run in the ongoing series against Australia like a youngster playing his first match for the country on Saturday at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After registering two consecutive ducks in the first two games of the ODI series, Kohli walked out at SCG amid huge cheers and a standing ovation following the dismissal of Shubman Gill.

Advertisement

Playing his first delivery off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went forward to clip the ball towards midwicket and completed a quick single with the crowd roaring on the top of their lungs. The 36-year-old looked to be a relieved man and celebrated his single with a fist pump and a smile.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma reaches fifty in Sydney

Having last played an ODI for India in February-March and retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli returned to the national set-up for the first time in more than seven months in Australia. Although he played in the Indian Premier League, Kohli was out of the game for close to four months.

Advertisement

In the first two ODIs, Kohli looked rusty completely. The former India skipper was dismissed for a eight-ball duck before being caught plumb in the second game off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett.

Also Read | Kohli labelled as ‘unsettled’, told to take a leaf out of Shreyas Iyer's book

Earlier, during Australia's innings, Kohli was ever vigilant on the field with a sharp catch to send back Matthew Short. With Washington Sundar, flighting a delivery, Short swept the ball hard and flat only to see Kohli's sharp reflexes in action at square leg. With this catch, Kohli also achieved a fielding milestone for most catches against Australia in ODIs by a non-wicketkeeper. Kohli now has 77 catches against Australia.

Advertisement
Also Read | Kohli’s wave to Adelaide crowd hint at ODI retirement? Gavaskar decodes gesture

Most catches by non-wicketkeeper in ODIs against an opponent

PlayerCatchesOpponent
Virat Kohli (India)77Australia
Steve Smith76England
Mahela Jayawardena72England
Allan Border71England
Mahela Jayawardena68Pakistan

Meanwhile, Kohli completed his fifty in 56 balls to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most fifty-plus scores while chasing in the 50-over format. With this fifty, Kohli now has 70 half-centuries as compared to to Tendulkar's 69 while batting second.

 
 
Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli walks out at SCG amid standing ovation; India star fist pumps after 1st run in IND vs AUS ODIs 2025: Watch
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts