Getting a photo clicked with their favorite actor or cricketer is a dream for many people. A similar moment was shared by BCCI where fans of Virat Kohli gifted a bracelet to the former Indian cricket team captain. On Sunday, the BCCI posted a video of star batter Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and batter Suryakumar Yadav posing for a few photos and signing autographs.

A young fan gifted a bracelet to Kohli. Acknowledging her affection and gesture, the latter wore the bracelet on his right wrist and thanked the young fan for it. "Fan gestures like these Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli& @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli," the BCCI captioned its post on Twitter.

The current captain Sharma and batter Suryakumar also joined the fans and clicked photos with them.

Fans could be seen expressing their feelings over seeing Kohli and getting to take selfies with him in a video that the BCCI shared.

Indian cricket team has gone to West Indies for a three-match ODI series. So far both teams have won one match each. Yesterday, West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second one-day international at Barbados, claiming their first victory over the Asian side in nearly four years to level the series at 1-1 and force a decider.

In order to fill in the gaps and finalise the squad for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November, India rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2nd ODI against West Indies.

On 27 July, India beat West Indies by five wickets.

The final ODI will be played on Tuesday in the series decider at the Queen's Park Oval before a five-match Twenty20 series.