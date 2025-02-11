‘Virat Kohli will get a century for sure’: Ex-RCB star backs struggling India batter to come good in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli may have been struggling with the bat in recent times, but his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle reckoned that the star India batter will return to form with a century in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Following a highly-successful 2023 ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli saw a sharp dip in form in 2024 with just 655 runs in 23 matches across formats. His 76 in the T20 World Cup final and 100 not out in the Perth Test against Australia were the only two highlights of Virat Kohli in 2024.

With the ICC Champions Trophy fast approaching, Chris Gayle termed his former RCB teammate as the 'best batter in the world' and hoped for a majestic return of Virat Kohli. “I am sure he will get a century for sure, so it's just a matter of time before he goes on to break that record,” Chris Gayle responded to a Livemint's query at an event in Noida on Tuesday.

With 791 runs, the record for most runs in ICC Champions Trophy still belongs to Chris Gayle. Among the current crop, Virat Kohli leads the race with 529 runs. Asked about if the Indian batter could overtake him in the upcoming edition, the Jamaican replied in the favour of Kohli.

“It is easy for him just to get 200 runs (more to surpass Chris Gayle). I don't know how many games they will be playing but I am sure he can get over 200 runs,” added Chris Gayle, who was a part of the West Indies team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004.

Gayle calls Rohit 'new king in town' Known for his flamboyance, long sixes and one of the beasts in T20 cricket, the 45-year-old Chris Gayle doesn't play top level cricket anymore. He also called India captain Rohit Sharma the 'new king in town' after the Mumbaikar broke his record of most sixes in ODIs.

