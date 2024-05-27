Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 10:32:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.25 0.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 371.15 -0.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.30 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,135.30 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.50 -0.01%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Orange Cap ‘doesn’t win you IPL': Former CSK star takes a dig at Virat Kohli
BackBack

Orange Cap ‘doesn’t win you IPL': Former CSK star takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Livemint

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after scoring 741 runs in 15 matches. Ambati Rayudu took a subtle jab at Kohli's individual performance, emphasizing team contributions in winning the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)Premium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

RCB batsman Virat Kohli was in sensational form during the just-concluded IPL 2024 season, scoring over 700 runs and giving his team some crucial starts at the top of the order. The veteran batsman topped the IPL 2024 run-scoring charts and was awarded the Orange Cap for his efforts with the bat.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer pulls off a Messi: KKR skipper's IPL 2024 victory celebration goes viral

While reflecting on his journey in IPL 2024, Kohli said, "Extremely honoured to win the orange cap this season. It was a rollercoaster of a ride. I was really pleased with the way I performed for the team, especially in the latter half, where we needed to win every game to qualify. Thank you everyone for your support,"

In the 15 matches played this season, Kohli has scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. The veteran batsman has scored 5 fifties and a half-century this year, including a highest score of 113* against Rajasthan Royals.

Ambati Rayudu takes a dig at Virat Kohli: 

Despite his heroics this season, Kohli's team failed to make the IPL final. Although RCB made a remarkable comeback with six consecutive wins to secure a play-off berth, they were thrashed by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator clash in Ahmedabad.

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu while congratulating the Kolkata Knight Riders for their IPL 2024 victory, made a cheeky remark about Virat Kohli. While interacting with Star Sports, Rayudu said, “Congratulations to the KKR team for really standing up for stalwarts like Narine, Russell and Starc and also contribute their share in the team's win. That’s how a team wins the IPL. We have seen this over the years. It’s not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL but it is the contributions like 300 runs each,"

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue