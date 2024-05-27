Orange Cap ‘doesn’t win you IPL': Former CSK star takes a dig at Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after scoring 741 runs in 15 matches. Ambati Rayudu took a subtle jab at Kohli's individual performance, emphasizing team contributions in winning the IPL.
RCB batsman Virat Kohli was in sensational form during the just-concluded IPL 2024 season, scoring over 700 runs and giving his team some crucial starts at the top of the order. The veteran batsman topped the IPL 2024 run-scoring charts and was awarded the Orange Cap for his efforts with the bat.