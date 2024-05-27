Orange Cap ‘doesn’t win you IPL': Former CSK star takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after scoring 741 runs in 15 matches. Ambati Rayudu took a subtle jab at Kohli's individual performance, emphasizing team contributions in winning the IPL.

RCB batsman Virat Kohli was in sensational form during the just-concluded IPL 2024 season, scoring over 700 runs and giving his team some crucial starts at the top of the order. The veteran batsman topped the IPL 2024 run-scoring charts and was awarded the Orange Cap for his efforts with the bat.

While reflecting on his journey in IPL 2024, Kohli said, "Extremely honoured to win the orange cap this season. It was a rollercoaster of a ride. I was really pleased with the way I performed for the team, especially in the latter half, where we needed to win every game to qualify. Thank you everyone for your support,"

In the 15 matches played this season, Kohli has scored 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. The veteran batsman has scored 5 fifties and a half-century this year, including a highest score of 113* against Rajasthan Royals.

Ambati Rayudu takes a dig at Virat Kohli: Despite his heroics this season, Kohli's team failed to make the IPL final. Although RCB made a remarkable comeback with six consecutive wins to secure a play-off berth, they were thrashed by Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator clash in Ahmedabad.

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu while congratulating the Kolkata Knight Riders for their IPL 2024 victory, made a cheeky remark about Virat Kohli. While interacting with Star Sports, Rayudu said, "Congratulations to the KKR team for really standing up for stalwarts like Narine, Russell and Starc and also contribute their share in the team's win. That's how a team wins the IPL. We have seen this over the years. It's not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL but it is the contributions like 300 runs each,"

