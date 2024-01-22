Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons
The BCCI respects Virat and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up.
Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. The opener of the five-match series begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.