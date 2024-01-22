Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. The opener of the five-match series begins in Hyderabad on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,' according to a statement of BCCI.

The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series.

The Men's Selection Committee will name a replacement soon.

Meanwhile, the England Cricket Team arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday evening ahead of their five-match Test series against India.

The long-format series between England and India will kickstart from January 25 onwards in Hyderabad and will conclude on March 11 in Dharamshala with the fifth and final Test.

Just before the team travelled to India, England batter Dan Lawrence was roped in as a replacement for young batter Harry Brook, who has pulled out of the five-Test India series.

This time Ben Stokes will lead a new-look England Test team for the series.

England Test squad for India series: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

