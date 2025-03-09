Virat Kohli writes history in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final, becomes second Indian with most international games

Virat Kohli became the second Indian to feature in 550 international matched when he took the field in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai against New Zealand on Sunday. So far, the former India captain represented the national team in 123 Tests, 302 ODIs and 125 T20Is.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who retired in 2013, tops the list with 664 international matches - 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. MS Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509) and Rohit Sharma (499) complete the top five.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is on a verger of breaking several records in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. He needs 46 more runs to surpass Chris Gayle (791) for most runs in the history of Champions Trophy.

With 217 runs in four games, Virat Kohli needs another 46 runs to become the highest run-getter in the ongoing edition. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra currently sits on the top with 263 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. New Zealand made one change, bringing in Nathan Smith for injured Matt Henry, while India named an unchanged playing eleven.

It was for the 12th time in a row that India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in an ODI. Notably, India had beaten New Zealand earlier in the tournament during the group stages. India had won the game by 44 runs which led Men in Blue top Group A.

India vs New Zealand playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.