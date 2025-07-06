Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh go over the moon after fearless India conquer Edgbaston; 'That’s the kind of win you remember'

Former cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh went over the moon after the Shubman Gill-led India demolished England by 336 runs in the second Test to register their first-ever win in nine attempts at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It was also Gill's first win as Indian Test captain. India had earlier lost seven Tests and drew one at this venue before today.

Having been set a mountain to climb, England were never in the chase of 608 runs in the fourth innings, courtesy pacer Akash Deep, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, to finish with 6/99. He had also taken four wickets in the first innings to finish the game with 10 wickets - second Indian after Chetan Sharma on English soil.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj had taken a six-wicket haul in the first innings while captain Gill blazed his way into the record books with 269 and 161. With this win, India levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1-1 with three more Tests to go.

Yuvraj, who has been a mentor to Shubman, called the victory as the kind of win one will remember. “Winning a Test in England is about showing heart when it gets tough! No @Jaspritbumrah93, away from home, backs to the wall and still the boys found a way! #AkashDeep was fearless and unplayable and @ShubmanGill showed maturity beyond his years! That’s the kind of win you remember 🇮🇳 On to the next and to grab the series boys!” Yuvraj wrote on X.

Kohli, who just retired from Test cricket before the England Test series, also wasted no time to appreciate the Indian team, especially Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. @ShubmanGill,” said Kohli on X. In fact, Gill has taken Kohli's no.4 spot in Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar hails Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj Meanwhile, legendary Sachin Tendulkar hailed the entire team, but made a special mention for Akash Deep, calling his delivery to dismiss Joe Root as “ball of the series.” “A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! @RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings,” Tendulkar continued.

“India’s approach was to take England out of this game and force them to play differently, making sure that there would only be 1 winner. What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled. Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root,” he added.