Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn passing away of Rinku Singh's father; ‘In moments like these, no words feel enough’

Former India cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have sent condolences to Rinku Singh after the latter's father Khanchand, who passed away on Friday in a private hospital in Greater Noida after a long battle with illness. Rinku's father was admitted to the hospital on February 21.

According to a Rinku former coach, Masood Amini to news agency PTI, Khanchand was under treatment for a quite a few days and had been on ventilator support for the last three to four days. Hospital spokesperson Dr. Sunil Kumar informed that Rinku's father was suffered from advanced liver cancer, which worsened in the last few days.

Following his demise, the likes of Kohli and other former cricketers took to social media to send their condolences. “Deeply saddened by the news of Rinku’s father’s demise. My heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May you always find strength in his eternal blessings. Om Shanti,” wrote Kohli.

A two-time World Cup-winning member, Yuvraj too stood in solidarity with Rinku. “Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you,” said Yuvraj on X.

Rinku, who had not been at his fluent best at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Following India's loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad in Super 8 stage, Rinku rushed back home after his father's condition worsened. He rejoined the India camp in Chennai ahead of India's clash against Zimbabwe but didn't play the game which the Men in Blue won by 72 runs on Thursday.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also conveyed his condolences through a post on X, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."

Soon after hearing about his father's demise, Rinku rushed back home from Chennai and took part in the funeral of his father. According to PTI videos, Rinku was seen giving shoulder to his father's in the funeral possession.

Rinku Singh at T20 World Cup 2026 So far, Rinku has played five matches for India in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring just 24 runs with a best of 11 not out. In 2026, Rinku played 10 T20Is, accumulating 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44 not out.