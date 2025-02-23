Virat Kohli's 51st ODI hundred powered India to a dominating six-wicket win over Pakistan in a Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. With this win, India go atop the table with four points from two games and set one foot forward in the race for semifinals of the tournament.

With this hundred, Virat Kohli became the first player in the world to score a hundred against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli's century in ODI World Cup against Pakistan came in 2015 edition while his Asia Cup tons came in 2012 and 2023.

However, Pakistan are staring at early elimination from the eight-team event after their second successive loss. Chasing a tricky 242, India rode on Kohli's 82nd international hundred, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's brilliant start of 46 off 52 balls to overhaul the target with more than seven overs to spare.

Coming to bat after the fall of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli first became the fastest to 14000 ODI runs before smashing the opposition bowlers to all round the park. Not only he drove the likes of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah on the up with elan but also pulled them with audacity as Pakistan's premier pacers transformed into dejected figures.