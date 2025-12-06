Virat Kohli's bromance with Kuldeep Yadav during IND vs SA 3rd ODI goes viral; fans react ‘think he is missing his wife’

Virat Kohli has always been a character on the field. Saturday was no different as the former Indian captain once again showcased his funny side during the third and final ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam as he found his new dance partner in Kuldeep Yadav.

The incident took place during the South African innings after one of Kuldeep's four wickets. In a video that went viral, Kohli was caught slow dancing with Kuldeep with one hand on his shoulders and the other holding the spinner's hand. The video went viral in no time.

Fans on the internet went gaga over with the visual with one commenting "Childish kohli for us…". Another said “What a moments. Enjoy every moment of king kohli.” “I think he is missing his wife,” said another.

View full Image A screengrab of comments on Virat Kohli's video

Earlier, India broke the toss jinx after 20 consecutive matches as KL Rahul finally called it right. Opting to bowl first, the Indian bowlers made merry as Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav shared eight wickets between them to restrict the South Africans to 270 all out.

Coming after a win in Raipur in the second ODI, South Africa were on the right track till the 28th over as Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma carved 113 runs for the second wicket. Although Bavuma missed his fifty by just two runs, it was De Kock who went on to register his seventh ODI hundred against India. But then a two-wicket burst in an over by Prasidh Krishna changed the complexion of the game.

From 168/2 at one stage, South Africa lost the next seven wickets within 100-odd runs to be all out below 300-run mark. While Krishna took care of the South African top order, Kuldeep spun his web in the opposition lower order. It was the first time in this series a team has not crossed 300.

Kohli's bromance moment came after one of Kuldeep's late strikes.

India romp home with 9 wickets to spare Chasing 271 runs, India never looked in discomfort as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma laid the foundation with a opening wicket stand of 155 runs. While Rohit lost his wicket for 75, it was Jaiswal, who grabbed the limelight with his maiden hundred in this format.