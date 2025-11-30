Virat Kohli's centuries in ODIs: India star shatters Sachin Tendulkar's world record; formers says ‘King stays King!’

Virat Kohli now has a 52 hundreds in ODIs, thus surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 51. Kohli now has most hundreds by a batter in 50-over format. He had also scored 30 centuries in Tests and only one in T20Is.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Nov 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Virat Kohli celebrates his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi.
Virat Kohli celebrates his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi.

Virat Kohli sent the whole cricket fraternity in awe with his record-breaking hundred against South Africa in the first ODI on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Having last scored a hundred against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli registered his 52nd hundred in the format and second in the year.

The 36-year-old, who currently resides in the United Kingdom, and plays only one format for India, displayed his full authority from the first ball with a fluent 135 off just 120 balls, that was studded by 11 fours and seven sixes. Riding on his knock and fifties from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India eased their way to 349/8 in the 5 overs.

His 136-run stand with Rohit for the second wicket took the game away from the South Africans to set up India's big total on a flat wicket in MS Dhoni's land. His knock once again reminded the selectors and management that Kohli remains India's most bankable batter in ODIs.

View full Image
Virat Kohli raises his bat as he celebrates his century during the first ODI against South Africa in in Ranchi.
(ANI)

In the process, Kohli shattered his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI tons. The former Indian captain reached his 50th ODI hundred in front of Tendulkar in 2023, before equalling the legendary figure earlier in February in Dubai. Today's hundred made Kohli the batter with most ODI hundreds in the format in the whole universe.

List of batters with most ODI hundreds

RankPlayersTeamHundreds
1Virat KohliIndia52
2Sachin TendulkarIndia49
3Rohit SharmaIndia33
4Ricky PontingAustralia30
5Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka28
6Hashim AmlaSouth Africa27
7AB de VilliersSouth Africa25
8Chris GayleWest Indies25
9Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka25
10Quinton de KockSouth Africa22

Former cricketers hail ‘King’ Virat Kohli

Former India cricketers couldn't keep calm after Kohli's hundred, especially Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan and more. “Virat Kohli ne phir dikhaya run banana unke liye utna hi aasaan hai jitna hamare liye chai banana. (Virat Kohli once again showed making runs for him is as easy as making tea),” Sehwag wrote on X.

52nd ODI century. Kohli is not chasing records; records are chasing Kohli. Aaj bhi bhook wahi, junoon wahi. King stays King!" he further added. Praising Kohli's ton, Kaif reminded “Old is still gold. ”

"Virat Kohli shows old is still good. A shower of sixes to set the tempo, holding on as wickets fell and all-out aggression after reaching 100. Master class in pacing the ODI innings, lesson for youngsters who struggled towards the end," wrote Kaif.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan took a note of Kohli's hunger even at this stage of his career. "Another special day for @imVkohli 52nd ODI hundred and still setting the standard for consistency and hunger. Brilliant innings," noted Dhawan.

Virat Kohli's centuries in ODIs: India star shatters Sachin Tendulkar's world record; formers says 'King stays King!'
