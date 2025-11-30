Virat Kohli's centuries in ODIs: India star shatters Sachin Tendulkar's world record; formers says ‘King stays King!’

Virat Kohli sent the whole cricket fraternity in awe with his record-breaking hundred against South Africa in the first ODI on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Having last scored a hundred against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli registered his 52nd hundred in the format and second in the year.

The 36-year-old, who currently resides in the United Kingdom, and plays only one format for India, displayed his full authority from the first ball with a fluent 135 off just 120 balls, that was studded by 11 fours and seven sixes. Riding on his knock and fifties from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India eased their way to 349/8 in the 5 overs.

His 136-run stand with Rohit for the second wicket took the game away from the South Africans to set up India's big total on a flat wicket in MS Dhoni's land. His knock once again reminded the selectors and management that Kohli remains India's most bankable batter in ODIs.

Virat Kohli raises his bat as he celebrates his century during the first ODI against South Africa in in Ranchi.

In the process, Kohli shattered his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI tons. The former Indian captain reached his 50th ODI hundred in front of Tendulkar in 2023, before equalling the legendary figure earlier in February in Dubai. Today's hundred made Kohli the batter with most ODI hundreds in the format in the whole universe.

List of batters with most ODI hundreds

Rank Players Team Hundreds 1 Virat Kohli India 52 2 Sachin Tendulkar India 49 3 Rohit Sharma India 33 4 Ricky Ponting Australia 30 5 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 28 6 Hashim Amla South Africa 27 7 AB de Villiers South Africa 25 8 Chris Gayle West Indies 25 9 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 25 10 Quinton de Kock South Africa 22

Former cricketers hail ‘King’ Virat Kohli Former India cricketers couldn't keep calm after Kohli's hundred, especially Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan and more. “Virat Kohli ne phir dikhaya run banana unke liye utna hi aasaan hai jitna hamare liye chai banana. (Virat Kohli once again showed making runs for him is as easy as making tea),” Sehwag wrote on X.

52nd ODI century. Kohli is not chasing records; records are chasing Kohli. Aaj bhi bhook wahi, junoon wahi. King stays King!" he further added. Praising Kohli's ton, Kaif reminded “Old is still gold. ”

"Virat Kohli shows old is still good. A shower of sixes to set the tempo, holding on as wickets fell and all-out aggression after reaching 100. Master class in pacing the ODI innings, lesson for youngsters who struggled towards the end," wrote Kaif.

