Virat Kohli’s century to Kuldeep Yadav’s 3-wicket haul: Top 5 moments from IND vs PAK match

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided match during the Champions Trophy group stage clash in Dubai on February 23. India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries. Virat Kohli remained not out as he continued to live up to his reputation of 'Chase Master' by delivering a century off 111 balls., sealing a six-wicket victory for India against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Here are top 5 moments from the IND vs PAK Clash

1. Virat Kohli's remarkable century Star India batter Virat Kohli gave the world another reminder of his greatness in white-ball cricket and never-ending hunger for runs as he overcame a patchy run of form to score a memorable century. With his blistering 100, the player of yesterday's match also broke several records.

2. Virat Kohli record breaking match He became the third player in the world after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to complete 14000 ODI runs. Not just this, he also surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 156 catches. Kohli has till now taken 157 catches in ODIs, and is behind Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (160). Virat Kohli has scored a total of 82 centuries in his career across all formats, ranking second on the list of all-time century makers in international cricket, just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 centuries. Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals, with 51 centuries.