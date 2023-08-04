2 min read

Indian cricket team's star player, Virat Kohli, faces criticism for posting pictures of his chartered flight on Instagram. Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes the West Indies tour was not taken seriously.

Indian cricket team's player, Virat Kohli, had an outstanding performance in the Test series against the West Indies, scoring a sensational century in his 500th international appearance. However, in the ODI series, he only played in the first match before being rested, along with other senior players, for the T20I matches. Virat Kohli shared pictures from his journey back to India on Thursday on his Instagram account. He posted photos of himself on a chartered flight, documenting his return journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's star player, shared on Instagram that Global Air Charter Services had organized a special flight for him, and he posted a couple of pictures from the plane. Also Read: Virat Kohli uses ₹ 20,000 Apple earbuds, but they are not available in India However, this post drew criticism from some Twitter users who pointed out the significant carbon emissions associated with chartered flights. In the meantime, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif expressed his opinion that India's ongoing tour of the West Indies was not taken seriously, as it involved a lot of experimentation and opportunities given to young players. Both Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were rested for two out of the three ODI matches during the series.

"This West Indies Tour was taken very lightly and we would not judge the team based on this tour. West Indies are struggling a lot. They could not qualify for World Cup. I do not know what the team management is trying to do but main tournaments for me will start with Asia Cup. I would want them to display their best eleven in Asia Cup. Right now there is confusion. If Virat and Rohit had to take a break then they should not have gone," said Kaif to the media on the sidelines of 'Pitchside-My Life in Indian Cricket' book launch.

Kaif further noted "You send a new team if you want to give break to them. West Indies Tour was not that big. Our second team can also beat them but I would not make any judgements now. I will start judging them (Team India) with the playing eleven they play in Asia Cup, what squad they will have. If you look at West Indies Tour then 17-18 players are there. But to make a squad of 15 you need to be sure of your playing eleven," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)