"This West Indies Tour was taken very lightly and we would not judge the team based on this tour. West Indies are struggling a lot. They could not qualify for World Cup. I do not know what the team management is trying to do but main tournaments for me will start with Asia Cup. I would want them to display their best eleven in Asia Cup. Right now there is confusion. If Virat and Rohit had to take a break then they should not have gone," said Kaif to the media on the sidelines of 'Pitchside-My Life in Indian Cricket' book launch.