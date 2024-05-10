Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli's ‘Chiku’ avatar unleashed on the set of Puma's brand shoot | Watch BTS video
Virat Kohli's ‘Chiku’ avatar unleashed on the set of Puma's brand shoot | Watch BTS video

In a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video shared by Puma on Thursday, Virat Kohli seems all over the place as he teases other players of his team like Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj and Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli during a practise session before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match (PTI)

Virat Kohli is doing phenomenally well in IPL 2024 and is ruling the list of top run scorers in the current season of the tournament. With an explosive 92-run inning against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli kept Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s hopes alive in the cash-rich league while Punjab Kings was eliminated from IPL 2024. In a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video shared by Puma on Thursday, Virat Kohli seems all over the place as he teases other players of his team like Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj and Rajat Patidar.

“No BTS person was harmed in the making of this video," Puma said while sharing the video on Instagram. The video seems to be behind the scenes of their brand shoot, where Virat Kohli and other players of RCB can be seen posing for photographs.

Holding a plate of burgers and French fries, Virat Kohli can be seen teasing Dinesh Karthik and then comically quips at Mohammed Siraj, "Miyan thoda pose do, kya waiter ban raha hai tu." (Stand in a good pose; why are you looking like a waiter.) 

In one more shoot, Virat Kohli can be seen making fun of Rajat Patidar's pose, who is holding a boombox on his shoulder. “Station mein nahi baithte hai woh apna ataichi leke." (Like people sitting in railway stations with their suitcases.)

The RCB players were seen having fun during the shoot, engaging in various activities and teasing each other to make the video lively. 

Virat Kohli's decisive inning

After his 47-ball 92-run inning, Virat Kohli silenced critics who questioned his strike rate ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. In the post-match presentation, Kohli said that improving one's game is an ever-evolving process. 

"And some added challenges in terms of improving your game, such as certain aspects of the game that you can get better at. It's an ever-evolving process; I'm not a guy who sits around and says this is the way I play and not improve around things I need to," Virat Kohli said. 

 

Published: 10 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST
