Virat Kohli's ‘Chiku’ avatar unleashed on the set of Puma's brand shoot | Watch BTS video
In a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video shared by Puma on Thursday, Virat Kohli seems all over the place as he teases other players of his team like Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj and Rajat Patidar
Virat Kohli is doing phenomenally well in IPL 2024 and is ruling the list of top run scorers in the current season of the tournament. With an explosive 92-run inning against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli kept Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s hopes alive in the cash-rich league while Punjab Kings was eliminated from IPL 2024. In a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video shared by Puma on Thursday, Virat Kohli seems all over the place as he teases other players of his team like Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj and Rajat Patidar.