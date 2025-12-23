Virat Kohli's Chinnaswamy return delayed as Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy matches shifted to new venue in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli's return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been delayed after Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2052-26 matches were shifted to a new venue in Bengaluru. Delhi were initially scheduled to start their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Andhra Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which had not hosted any game after the stampede in the month of June.

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was asked to shift the Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh clash from the Chinnaswamy stadium to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) due to security reasons.

Notably, Delhi will have Kohli and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI. The Chinnaswamy stadium, which is a home to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL, has been under scrutiny since the June 3 when 11 died, including a minor in a stampede during the franchise's victory parade.

The victory celebrations marked RCB's maiden IPL-winning campaign. With the stadium deemed unfit for hosting big matches, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches had also to be shifted to Navi Mumbai. The report stated that the KSCA had expressed to throw open 2000-3000 seats for public at the Chinnaswamy for the matches involving Kohli and Pant.

However, the proposal was met by strong opposition from the government. It is understood that the Karnataka government wanted to prevent chaos around the Chinnaswamy during this festive season.

Siddaramaiah says committee 'will look into the matter' On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters that the state government will comply with the decisions on the recommendations of the committee. “There is a committee constituted by the home minister which will look into it,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Everything will be done as per the recommendations of the committee. I am not a member of the CWC. They have only called CWC members (to Delhi),” he added. The committee was constituted on Monday by the Karnataka government, which has officials from police, public works and fire safety department. On Monday, the committee had inspected the Chinnaswamy Stadium and already submit a report.