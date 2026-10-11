Virat Kohli's decade-old Test record broken as Australian Matt Renshaw surpasses ex-India skipper during career-best 190

Virat Kohli's decade-old Test record was broken on Sunday after Matt Renshaw struck his career-best 190 against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban. At a time when most of the Australian top order struggled against the likes of Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, Renshaw stood tall as Australia recovered from 124/6 to 390 all out in first innings.

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Renshaw contributed 41 runs in an 86-run stand with Pat Cummins, 12 in a 20-run partnership with Mitchell Starc, 100 in a crucial 134-run stand with Nathan Lyon and 21 in a 26-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood, taking his total runs alongside Australia’s tailenders to 174.

In the process, Renshaw surpassed Kohli’s previous record of 171 runs during his knock of 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2016. During his stay in the middle, Renshaw played 397 balls, and struck 21 boundaries and just a lone six. For the unknown, Kohli has retired from Test cricket in 2025.

How tailenders supported Matt Renshaw? Coming in when Australia were struggling at 124/6, Renshaw anchored the innings with a patient knock, and narrowly missed out on a maiden Test double century before being dismissed by Simon Harmer. In fact, it was Renshaw's first hundred after 2017 and only second of his career.

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Renshaw received valuable support from captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43, and Nathan Lyon, who contributed 27. Mulder led South Africa’s bowling attack with figures of 4/68, while Jansen picked up three wickets.

In reply to Australia’s 390, South Africa reached 111/4 in 36.2 overs on Day 3 at the time of writing. Wiaan Mulder (4 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (13 not out) are currently in the middle for South Africa. Hazlewood, Starc, Cummins and Lyon took a wicket apiece for Australia so far.

Why SA vs AUS Test series hold significance? The ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia holds significance because the outcome will shape up the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-26 final. While Australia are placed atop the points table, defending champions South Africa a second.

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However, South Africa have played only four Tests as compared to Australia's 10. It was South Africa, who had defeated Australia in the last WTC final to lift their maiden ICC title at the senior level. A win for Australia in the series will help them put a step forward towards the final spot. They will play a five-Test series against India post South Africa tour.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in