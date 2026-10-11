Virat Kohli's decade-old Test record broken as Australian Matt Renshaw surpasses ex-India skipper during career-best 190

Virat Kohli's decade-old Test record was broken on Sunday after Matt Renshaw struck his career-best 190 against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban. At a time when most of the Australian top order struggled against the likes of Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, Renshaw stood tall as Australia recovered from 124/6 to 390 all out in first innings.
Renshaw contributed 41 runs in an 86-run stand with Pat Cummins, 12 in a 20-run partnership with Mitchell Starc, 100 in a crucial 134-run stand with Nathan Lyon and 21 in a 26-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood, taking his total runs alongside Australia’s tailenders to 174.
In the process, Renshaw surpassed Kohli’s previous record of 171 runs during his knock of 235 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2016. During his stay in the middle, Renshaw played 397 balls, and struck 21 boundaries and just a lone six. For the unknown, Kohli has retired from Test cricket in 2025.
Coming in when Australia were struggling at 124/6, Renshaw anchored the innings with a patient knock, and narrowly missed out on a maiden Test double century before being dismissed by Simon Harmer. In fact, it was Renshaw's first hundred after 2017 and only second of his career.
Renshaw received valuable support from captain Pat Cummins, who scored 43, and Nathan Lyon, who contributed 27. Mulder led South Africa’s bowling attack with figures of 4/68, while Jansen picked up three wickets.
In reply to Australia’s 390, South Africa reached 111/4 in 36.2 overs on Day 3 at the time of writing. Wiaan Mulder (4 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (13 not out) are currently in the middle for South Africa. Hazlewood, Starc, Cummins and Lyon took a wicket apiece for Australia so far.
The ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia holds significance because the outcome will shape up the finalists of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-26 final. While Australia are placed atop the points table, defending champions South Africa a second.
However, South Africa have played only four Tests as compared to Australia's 10. It was South Africa, who had defeated Australia in the last WTC final to lift their maiden ICC title at the senior level. A win for Australia in the series will help them put a step forward towards the final spot. They will play a five-Test series against India post South Africa tour.