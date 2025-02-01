Virat Kohli may have lasted just 15 balls for his six runs on his Ranji Trophy return after more than 12 years, but the former India captain's presence helped Delhi finish their campaign on a winning note on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Railways.

Delhi won the game by an innings and 19 runs.

In a match centred around Virat Kohli and his every move on the ground, the performances of Delhi captain Ayush Badoni (99) and Shivam Sharma (5/33) took a backseat as nearly 12,000 fans flocked to the stadium to get a glimpse of the ace cricketer.

Many fans may wonder how much Virat Kohli earned from the Ranji Trophy tie after his return to domestic cricket after more than 12 years.

How much did Virat Kohli earn from Delhi vs Railways tie? According to BCCI's payroll, players who have played more than 40 first-class (FC) matches earn ₹60,000 per day per game. Players who have played between 21-40 FC games pocket ₹50,000 per day per game. Those who have played less than 20 FC games, earn ₹40,000 per day per game.

Since Virat Kohli has played 155 FC games, he will earn ₹60,000 per day, totalling ₹1,80,000 for three days.

The Delhi vs Railways clash lasted three days, from January 30 to February 1. Virat Kohli would have played in Delhi's game against Saurashtra but couldn't, as he was nursing a neck injury.