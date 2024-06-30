Virat Kohli's video call with Anushka Sharma and kids post T20 World Cup win breaks the internet: 'Real family man'
The Indian cricket team ended an 11-year jinx by winning the T20 World Cup, with emotional celebrations including a video call from Virat Kohli to his family in a packed stadium.
The Men in Blue finally ended an 11-year jinx as they lifted an ICC trophy for the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy. After losing the WTC final and the ODI World Cup final in the space of just under a year, the T20 World Cup trophy had a special significance for the Indian team.