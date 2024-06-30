Active Stocks
Virat Kohli's video call with Anushka Sharma and kids post T20 World Cup win breaks the internet: 'Real family man'

The Indian cricket team ended an 11-year jinx by winning the T20 World Cup, with emotional celebrations including a video call from Virat Kohli to his family in a packed stadium.

The Men in Blue finally ended an 11-year jinx as they lifted an ICC trophy for the first time since the 2013 Champions Trophy. After losing the WTC final and the ODI World Cup final in the space of just under a year, the T20 World Cup trophy had a special significance for the Indian team.

As soon as Hardik Pandya's final over was bowled, almost all the Indian players and support staff were seen celebrating, with some, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Pandya himself, in tears.

However, one moment that caught the attention of social media users was when Virat called his wife Anushka Sharma and children to celebrate the T20 World Cup victory. During the video call, a teary-eyed Kohli blew kisses, made childish faces and tried his best to listen to his family in a packed stadium in Barbados.

Netizens react to Kohli's video call with family:

One user while reacting to Virat's companionship with Anushka Sharma wrote, “This man setting the bar high for the companions, husbands and fathers out there"

Another user wrote that the birth of Kohli's youngest kid, Akaay has brought immense luck to the veteran batter. They wrote, “Akaay Kohli has bought him immense luck"

Meanwhile, some other users reminded Kohli that he still has to win the trophy for RCB in IPL. One such user wrote, “We will still see him in action in IPL. He still has to win it for RCB!!"

Another user suggested that Virat Kohli was the 'real family man', perhaps a wordplay on the popular Manoj Bajpai-led TV series of the same name.

Anushka Sharma's message for Virat Kohli post-T20 World Cup win: 

In a post on Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, “AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

Published: 30 Jun 2024, 07:43 AM IST
