Rajat Patidar admitted that inputs from Virat Kohli will surely help him after the Madhya Pradesh batter was appointed as the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 31-year-old Rajat Patidar was among RCB's retained players before IPL 2025 mega auction and led his state side Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI). In fact, he led his side to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, before losing to Mumbai by five wickets last year.

Also Read | RCB Captain Announcement LIVE IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar named new skipper

“I really feel good right now. If I talk about my way of captaincy, I'm not very expressive, but it's important I back my players and stand with them. So they feel relaxed and competitive,” Rajat Ratidar said after being named as RCB new captain. In the process, Rajat Patidar becomes the eighth cricketer to lead RCB in IPL.

"It's a great opportunity to learn from one of the best in cricket. (Virat's) experience and ideas will definitely help with this leadership role," added the right-hander, who was also the second highest run-getter in the premier domestic T20 tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 186.08.

When did RCB approach Rajat for captaincy? The offer for captaining RCB came to Rajat Patidar last year from Director of Cricket Mo Bobat. Back then, the swashbuckling batter wanted to lead his state team first before taking the big jump.