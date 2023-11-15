Virat Kohli hit his record 50th century in one-day internationals at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, surpassing the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Virat Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. He was 100 not out after facing 106 balls in a virtually chanceless innings.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 1st Semi-Final The 35-year-old Kohli, nicknamed “The King" in India and arguably the world’s most famous cricketer, was appearing his 279th match in ODIs after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After reaching his 50th ODI ton, Virat Kohli bowed down to the great Sachin Tendulkar who was present in the stands to watch the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede.

It was his third hundred at this World Cup, which he is making his own. He finished the group stage as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 594 and averaging exactly 99.

Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli reached the landmark when he worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, moving from 98 to 100.

Kohli, a man with impeccable sense of occasion, achieved the milestone at the Wankhede Stadium with the legendary Tendulkar himself in attendance.

The whole heft of the achievement was magnified by the fact that November 15 also was the last time Tendulkar batted in international match for India, a Test against the West Indies at this venue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

