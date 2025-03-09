IND vs NZ Final: India's Virat Kohli was spotted dancing hilariously in an instance contesting against its rival at the India vs New Zealand ICC World Champions Trophy 2025 finals.

The video went viral on the social media platform X as people reacted to the cricketer's moves and urged him to recreate his dance move from the 2013 match win today.

Netizens React People on the social media platform X reacted to Virat Kohli's dance on Sunday as India eyes a final win for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“White Coat Me Same Dance Chahiye Aaj Virat Kohli Bhai,” said a social media user named Sir BoiesX, sharing Kohli's dance video on the platform X. This referred to Kohli's dance moves after a win at the ICC Champions Trophy of 2013 in England.

Also Read | IND vs NZ biggest moments: Champions Trophy final so far

India and Kohli's fans took to the social media platform to appreciate the 36-year-old's dance moves. “Virat Kohli showing some dance moves..” said a social media user named Ishi, laughing at the funny steps.

Kohli's dance came after Kuldeep Yadhav took the wicked of Rachin Ravindra. Most fans also wished India and Kohli a “great inning” as India awaits their turn to chase New Zealand's target in the second innings.

“Virat Kohli is enjoying the game during overs,” said Aman Deep Saxena wishing Kohli luck for the upcoming innings.

India vs New Zealand On Sunday, New Zealand won the toss against India and decided to take up batting first. The team has scored 251 runs with the loss of 7 wickets as of the end of the first innings, according to live cricket score data.

India is yet to bat in the second innings, to chase the given target at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9. India needs 252 runs from 50 overs to mark a win at the Champions Trophy 2025 finals.