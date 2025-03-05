Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the best chaser in modern-day cricket after the star batter's match-winning 84 against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai powered the Men in Blue to their third consecutive summit clash.

Being at the age of 36, Virat Kohli displayed supreme fitness with 56 singles in his 98-ball ball, which included five hits to the fence. The stage was set for Virat Kohli for his 52nd ODI hundred and 25th while chasing, but was undone by Adam Zampa.

Even without a coveted milestone, Virat Kohli's innings was a statement of composure, control and precision. Speaking after the game, the former India captain made an honest confession about his love for the game. "I just love playing the game, man. I just love batting.

“As long as the joy of batting and the love for batting is alive, then all the other things kind of take care of themselves. Do not go into a desperate situation and put your head down, thank God,” said Virat Kohli in a video posted by the BCCI.

'Excited' Virat Kohli lives for tough games With this win, India knocked Australia out of the competition and also took a revenge of their ODI World Cup final loss two years back. The right hander opined that it was all hard work that was on display on the field to take India over the line.

"For me, now at this stage of my career, it's all about, you know, just getting up for these games, getting excited, coming out here, hopefully doing the job for the team and working as hard as I can, running hard between the wickets and playing according to the demands of the situation.