Virat Kohli’s hook steps on Jitender’s Naino Mein Sapna song goes viral on rain-hit Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

If rain dampened the spirits of cricket fans on the opening day of the third Test match between India and Australia, Virat Kohli made sure they go home with some memories to cheer with his dance moves at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The incident took place before the start of the match when former India spinner was working for the official broadcasters on the ground. Both Kohli and Harbhajan are good friends and with the former's contagious playful energy, it is very difficult to resist.

As Harbhajan was previewing the game, Kohli came towards his former teammate as both broke into laughter, probably on a humourous chat before the stylish India batter shook his leg.

Wearing a white blazer with pink stripes, Harbhajan |#+|explained, “Kohli looked at me and he was like ‘Jitender idhar aa gaya?’ (Did Jitender come here?). He then started singing 'Naino Mein Sapna, Sapno Mein Sajna,’” Harbhajan recalled. Jitender is a legendary Bollywood actor.

“I didn’t understand what he was doing at first, because he was a little far away. Then he couldn’t resist, so he came closer to me, and then he started doing the hook steps. I was like, I made a mistake man!” added the former off-spinner.

However, a heavy downpour led to less than 15 overs of play on the opening day of the third Test. Invited to bat, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28/0 from 13.2 overs.

A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell heavy showers prevented any play on day one. Openers Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well in the opening session.