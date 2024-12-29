Virat Kohli’s humble gesture for Mohammed Siraj during IND vs AUS 4th Test melts internet; fans call him ‘real captain’

Virat Kohli humble gesture towards Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) melted the hearts of Indian fans, the video of which went viral on social media. Both Kohli and Siraj have been the talking points among the fans for various reasons during the course of the game.

On Sunday, As Siraj was getting ready on his run-up, fans were chanting 'Kohli Kohli'. Known for his interactive nature with the fans on the ground, the former India captain urged the crowd to cheer for Siraj and not for him. Acknowledging Kohli's signal, the crowd soon turned to Siraj and began chanting ‘DSP, DSP’.

Notably, DSP is a reference to the Indian pacer after Siraj was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police by Telangana government in October earlier this year after his contributions to India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in USA and West Indies.

Although the exact over looked unclear, going the visuals, Siraj was bowling to Mitchell Starc. After going wicketless in the first innings, Siraj looked a much better bowler in the second as he broke the Australian backbone with Jasprit Bumrah before the hosts staged a remarkable recovery.

With a lead of 105 runs, Australian batters couldn't stand in front of the deadly duo of Siraj and Bumrah. Siraj first got the better of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja before trapping Marnus Labuschagne for 70.

Netizens hail ‘real captain’ Virat Kohli Kohli's gesture went well with the netizens who called him the 'real captain'. “He is our real King the real captain,” wrote one user. “Nice gesture by Kohli,” said another while one posted, “Virat knows how to lift the spirits! Siraj is on fire, and the crowd at MCG knows it.”

At the end of Day 4's play, Australia were 228/9 with a lead of 333 runs in the second innings. Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) are currently at the crease with an unbroken final wicket stand of 55 runs.