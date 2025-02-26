Virat Kohli’s hundred during IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash takes India batter to new heights; check details

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 a couple of days ago at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, helped him scale new heights in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters, the latest of which was released on Wednesday.

Chasing a below-par 242 runs to win, the former India captain took his time in the middle, played his shots to perfection to his 51st ODI century, which helped him gain one spot to enter the top five.

With Virat Kohli back at fifth, India now have three batters in the top five. Shubman Gill continues to lead the pack while captain Rohit Sharma is placed at third, courtesy their decent outings in the tournament. Pakistan's Babar Azam is unmoved at second with South African Heinrich Klaasen occupying the fourth spot.

It was Virat Kohli's 82nd ODI ton and also made him the only batter in th world to score a hundred against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup and Asia Cup. In fact, the right-hander is the only player to make any ground inside the top 10 among the batters.

New Zealand's Will Young jumped eight spots to 14th while his teammate Rachin Ravindra also gained 18 places to 24th. Ben Duckett (up 27 places to equal 17th), KL Rahul (up two places to 15th) and Rassie van der Dussen (up three places to 16th) also made some gains.