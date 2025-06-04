Virat Kohli's important message for ‘partner’ Phil Salt post RCB's IPL win; ‘go back for real stuff…changing diapers’

Virat Kohli sent an important message to his partner in crime Phil Salt after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB )'s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph on Tuesday, beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. Chasing RCB's 190/9, Punjab Kings fell six runs short.

Following the win, Kohli took to Instagram to give a shoutout to his opening partner at RCB Salt. “Well done, partner. Now go back to the real stuff and get ready for changing diapers,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story with a photo of the two with the IPL trophy in hand.

Kohli's remarks came after Englishman Salt became a father recently. The right-hander flew back home to be by his wife after RCB's Qualifier 1 win on 29 May, only to return on the morning of the final game.

Virat Kohli-Phil Salt partnership in IPL 2025 The Kohli-Salt has been formidable for RCB in IPL 2025 at the top. Opening the innings, the Indo-English pair contributed 664 runs together at an average of 47.42. While Salt finished with 387 runs in the season, Kohli contributed 657 runs.

With England currently hosting the West Indies, it is unclear whether Salt will attend RCB's victory celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday (4 June).

RCB's victory parade - All you need to know RCB will land at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST before visiting Chief Minister of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha between 4-5 PM.