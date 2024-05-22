RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator: Ahead of their most crucial match in the IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) decided to cancel their sole practice session at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad. While the team didn't assign any reason for the cancellation, a report in the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika mentioned Gujarat Police officials hinting that it was related to a security threat to Virat Kohli.

The report comes two days after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four suspected terrorists belonging to ISIS from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The suspects were taken to an undisclosed location and interrogated about their motives to be present at the Ahmedabad airport on the same day three IPL teams arrived in the city for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

The police conducted elaborate searches on the hideouts of the suspected terrorists and recovered arms, suspicious videos and text messages.

According to the report, both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru management were informed about the terror threat. While RR chose to proceed with its practice session at the Gujarat College ground, the RCB management decided to cancel it.

"Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority," said Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer. "RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice."

Security arrangements tightened

The security outside the hotel where RCB players and other support staff are staying was beefed up, and a separate entry was created for all RCB members, which is not accessible to any other guests at the hotel. Moreover, the RR team also arrived for the practice session amid high security, with policemen guarding the ground for the entire duration of the practice.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Yesterday, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to enter the IPL 2024 final, and tonight's match winner will play against SRH on May 24 in the IPL Qualifier 2.

