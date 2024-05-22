Virat Kohli faces terror threat ahead of RR vs RCB Eliminator: Bengaluru cancel practice, press conference
The security outside the hotel where RCB players and other support staff are staying was beefed up, and a separate entry was created for all RCB members, which is not accessible to any other guests at the hotel
RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator: Ahead of their most crucial match in the IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) decided to cancel their sole practice session at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad. While the team didn't assign any reason for the cancellation, a report in the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika mentioned Gujarat Police officials hinting that it was related to a security threat to Virat Kohli.