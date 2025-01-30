Virat Kohli’s lunch during Ranji Trophy 2024-25 revealed: ‘Ordered from local DDCA canteen’

Virat Kohli might have become the global cricketing icon but the former India captain still hasn't forgotten his roots as he chose to have local food from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) canteen, instead of bringing them from a five-star hotel.

Playing in Ranji Trophy for Delhi after a gap of more than 12 years, Virat Kohli's every movement on the field has encountered a massive cheer from the 15000-strong crowd who have gathered in the stadium to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

With diet along with fitness being Virat Kohli most important aspect in his career, there was always a buzz around what the stylish batter is eating for lunch. In an interview with RevSportz, DDCA canteen head chef, Sanjay Jha, revealed what has been served to Virat Kohli.

"Today he specially told us to make chilli paneer. So we have specially sent chilli paneer for him. The best part is that, he says ‘it is our canteen’. They don't say that they will eat from outside. They say that they will eat from our canteen," Jha said.

"Earlier, chilli chicken used to be his favourite. Not only did he use to eat it, but he also recommended it to his teammates. Now he has chole bhature or kadhi chawal. I asked him if we should order something from outside, but he refused, saying that he wanted to have food from our canteen itself,” added Jha.

Virat Kohli mania grips Delhi Meanwhile, it was all about Virat Kohli as a Ranji Trophy game same such a massive crowd for the first time in nearly a decade. He gestured towards the crowd as they chanted 'Kohli, Kohli' non-stop from the start of the game after Delhi opt to bowl after winning the toss.

