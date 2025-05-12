Virat Kohli's net worth: From One8 Commune, WROGN to Nueva, here's all about Indian cricket star's wealth

India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from the Test format of the game at the age of 36 years.

In 14 years, Kohli played 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. In his Test career, he scored 30 centuries and slammed 31 fifties.

He last played for India in a Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Stats-wise, Kohli led the country in 68 Tests and won 40 out of them.

With Kohli retiring from Test format of cricket, people are eager to know the net worth of Virat Kohli. Here are the details.

Virat Kohli's net worth According to a report in Times Now, Virat Kohli has a net worth of ₹1,050 crore and is now among the wealthiest sports personalities globally. His wife, Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actor, has an estimated net worth of ₹255 crore. Combinedly, the couple's wealth exceeds ₹1,250 crore.

Kohli's income from sports Kohli's name is included in the BCCI A+ central contract, which is worth ₹7 crore annually. His match fees are ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

From 2008 to 2025, Kohli's IPL earnings have grown exponentially – from ₹12 crore to ₹21 crore, which brings his total IPL earnings to ₹212.44 crore, according to OneCricket.

Kohli's earnings from brands Kohli is the face of endorsements for over 30 brands. He earns ₹100 crore for an 8-year bat sponsorship for MRF, while ₹110 crore for an 8-year deal with Puma. Kohli gets ₹5 crore from Audi.

Among other brands for which Kohli is a brand ambassador are Nestlé, Reebok, Myntra, Tissot, Boost, Head & Shoulders, Pepsi, and more.

Kohli's entrepreneurial ventures The star Indian cricketer, in collaboration with Puma, has invested in One8, which includes lifestyle apparel, fragrances, and the One8 Commune café chain.

Apart from this, Kohli also invested in a youth-focused fashion label -- WROGN. He invested ₹90 crore in a gym chain, Chisel Fitness, and a fine-dining restaurant, Nueva, in New Delhi.

Kohli has also invested in the startup ecosystem, including Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Digit Insurance and Sport Convo.

Kohli's sports ownership Kohli has stakes in Indian Super League's franchise FC Goa, International Premier Tennis League's franchise UAE Royals, and Pro Wrestling League's franchise Bengaluru Yodhas.

Kohli's luxurious residences and cars Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka own a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Gurgaon, which is worth ₹80 crore. It features a private art gallery, pool, and bar, reported Moneycontrol.

The couple's second luxurious residence is in Mumbai. The 7,000-square-foot sea-facing apartment is valued at ₹34 crore and has opulent interiors and a lavish pool.