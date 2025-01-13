Virat Kohli’s plan for comeback during ‘worst times’: Old video resurfaces, ‘Commit to hard work’

Virat Kohli is known to be a warrior. There were time when nothing went the former captain's way in cricket. But the stylish right-hander kept on grinding at the nets without focusing on the outcome. One of the most prolific and accomplished cricketers globally, Kohli is known for his aggressive character his is on the field, besides his world-class batting.

Kohli played a crucial role in the growth of Indian cricket in the last decade. Under his leadership from 2013 to 2022, the Indian team achieved several milestones and also reached the final of 2017 Champions Trophy and also emerged as dominant force in Tests.

Advertisement

Every great player goes through a tough time. Kohli is no different as the former world no.1 knows how to overcome difficult times in life. In an old podcast video, circulating online, Kohli, currently going through a barren run with the bat, explained how to sail through.

“How you respond during times when you're not feeling your best, how you manage that phase and accept things as they are, is quite delicate,” said Kohli in the video.

Advertisement

Kohli called it (tough times) the test of God and urged everyone to rise up to the challenge. "There are moments when you might not feel like working, practising, or pushing yourself in the gym. Yet, as an individual, you must honour all phases of life, remaining committed to the hard work even during your worst times.

“This commitment is not dependent on success; to me, that is the essence of the game. It’s essentially a test from God. If you're not rising to the challenge, you’re failing to be grateful and loyal to the opportunity you’ve been given,” he further added.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's slump in cricket One of Kohli most notable slumps took place between 2020 and 2022. During that time the stylish batter didn't score a single century. He returned to form with a hundred against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. In fact, that was his only T20I ton. Post that, Kohli has a brilliant 2023 as he scored 765 runs in the ODI World Cup at home and also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds - 50.

Advertisement