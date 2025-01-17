Virat Kohli's chances of playing for Delhi in their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra looked uncertain after the former India captain suffered a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same. Kohli was named in the 41-member probable list for the next round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25, released by Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA). Kohli last played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 12 years back.

According to a TOI.com report, Kohli's participation in the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, starting from January 23 in Rajkot, is 'subject to availability' as the star batter is yet to get in touch with the DDCA officials.

“Virat Kohli had a neck sprain and even took an injection for the same. There is a possibility of him skipping the first of the two Ranji Trophy games left and a clear picture could come if the DDCA selectors are given an update,” a source was quoted as saying to the website.

The report also added that a senior DDCA official stated that Kohli's name will be most likely in the squad with a 'subject to availability' written beside. A clear picture will be available on Friday (January 17) after the afternoon meeting.

When contact, a DDCA official told Livemint, “There is no update about him (Virat Kohli) as of yet. A meeting is currently underway. A clear picture will be available in the evening.”