Virat Kohli will return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years when the former India captain represents Delhi against Railways in their final group fixture, starting on January 30.

Virat Kohli, who is currently not playing any international cricket, confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The stylish India batter could have played Delhi's penultimate group fixture against Saurashtra, which started on January 23, but a neck stiffness delayed his return to domestic cricket.

With an increasing amount of international cricket played through the year, coupled with a two-and-a-half months long Indian Premier League (IPL), playing domestic cricket had become a challenge for all top India cricketers, who represent the country in all three formats.

Same is the case with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others, who had to give up playing domestic cricket.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who is currently spending time with family in Mumbai, is expected to start training with his Delhi teammates soon in Rajkot ahead of clash. The last time Kohli played a Ranji Trophy game was back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Virat Kohli's records in Ranji Trophy

Season Matches Runs Average 100s 2006-07 6 257 36.71 0 2007-08 5 373 53.28 2 2008-09 4 174 34.8 0 2009-10 3 374 93.5 1 2010-11 4 339 56.5 2 2012-13 1 57 28.5 0 Total 23 1574 50.77 5

Virat Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi against Tamil Nadu in 2006 at Feroz Shah Kotla. It was the same match in which Ishant Sharma and Murali Vijay also made their debuts, before making their way into the Indian national team. However, Virat Kohli's debut didn't go well, as he could score only 10 runs. Interstingly, Shikhar Dhawan, Rajat Bhatia and Vijay Dahiya, all scored 100s in that game for Delhi.

Kohli's best Ranji Trophy season came in 2009-10 when the India batter scored 374 runs in three matches, including a 100 at an astonishing average of 93.5. His second-best season came in 2007-08 when he scored 373 runs in five matches, including two centuries.

In his last Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh, Kohli made 14 and 42 runs, respectively. He was dismissed both times by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kohli's highest score in the Ranji Trophy came in the 2009-10 season when he scored 173 against Bengal at Feroz Shah Kotla. In fact, Kohli also took two wickets - one each in both innings - in that drawn game.

Virat Kohli's hundreds in Ranji Trophy 106 vs Rajasthan - 2007

169 vs Karnataka - 2007

145 vs Uttar Pradesh - 2009

173 vs Bengal - 2010