Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return lasts 15 balls, fans leave stadium after India batter’s short stay: Watch viral video

Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy return after more than 12 years lasted for only 15 balls as the Delhi batter was dismissed for just six on Day 2 of their match against Railways on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Coming on to bat after the dismissal of overnight batter Yash Dhull, the former India captain entered the field amidst a loud reception.

Rahul Sharma was the first to bowl to the batting stalwart. Perhaps the nerves played for the left-arm spinner in front of Virat Kohli as he bowled two no balls first up. For the entire Australia tour, the ball wide outside the off stump haunted the right-hander.

Advertisement

Against Railways, it was no different as Virat Kohli played and missed medium pacer Kunal Yadav in the same way while trying to assert himself in the middle. He took a couple of singles to get off the mark.

Advertisement

The next over, Virat Kohli tried to dominate Himanshu Sangwan and dispatched the right-arm pacer towards the straight boundary. But in the very next ball, Virat Kohli went for an expansive drive off a good length delivery but missed it completely to see his off-stump shattered.

Also Read | Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Pacer who cleaned up Virat Kohli on Ranji return

After the dismissal, Virat Kohli had a quick look at the surface before walking back to the pavilion as his sea of fans headed towards the exit door with Himanshu Sangwan's celebrating wildly.

Virat Kohli hogs limelight on Day 1 Earlier on Day 1, Virat Kohli hogged the limelight with his presence on the field. Never before in the history of Ranji Trophy in the past decade, a match saw close to 15000 fans with thousands in queue from as early a 4 AM in the morning. People from Uttar Pradesh and outskirts of Delhi thronged the Arun Jaitley Stadium in numbers only to see their favourite batter play.