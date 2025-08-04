Virat Kohli's ‘special’ shout-out to Mohammed Siraj for putting ‘everything on the line’ at Oval; 'Great win by India'

Virat Kohli hailed Mohammed Siraj for putting ‘everything on the line’ after India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at the Oval to draw the five-match series in London on Monday. Playing all the five Tests, Siraj emerged as the top wicket-taker with 23 scalps, including a five-wicket haul at the Oval.

Chasing 374 runs to win, England were on a brink of a victory and pocket the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With just 35 runs to defend on the final day and four wickets to take, Siraj picked three wickets while Prasidh Krishna accounted for one to script one of India's famous victory on English soil.

“Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him @mdsirajofficial @prasidh43,” Kohli wrote on X.

After resuming on 339/6, England lost four wickets for 28 runs on the final morning of a dramatic series. But England were soon 354/8, 20 runs shy of victory, after Siraj struck twice to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton. When injured England last man Chris Woakes came into bat with his left-arm strapped up owing to an injured shoulder, England still needed 17 more runs for victory.

Gus Atkinson hit a six off Siraj before England got the target down to single figures. But Siraj set the seal on a superb series by bowling Atkinson (17) as he knocked over the batsman's off stump to spark delirious scenes among the India team and their supporters.

Yuvraj Singh says 'this is what self-belief looks like' Another former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh described the win at Oval as “This is what self-belief looks like.” The boys have delivered one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Test cricket, fighting back with a historic win at The Oval," said the former all-rounder.

"@mdsirajofficial rose to the occasion with a brilliant five-wicket haul. #prasidhkrishna held his nerve at the most critical moments. #AkashDeep displayed composure far beyond his experience. And together, they defended 35 runs with four wickets left on a pitch offering very little.

